2017 Dakar Rally Day 3 KP 750x380 Sherco TVS Rider Aravind KP crashes in Stage 3 of the 2017 Dakar Rally

Sherco TVS Rider Aravind KP crashes in Stage 3 of the 2017 Dakar Rally

By Suvil Susvirkar January 5, 2017

After successfully finishing the first two stages of the Dakar Rally, Sherco TVS Factory Rider Arvind KP suffered a big fall 40 km into Stage 3 of the rally and injured his shoulder. As communicated by the team, Arvind KP has been treated by the medical team and unfortunately will not be able to continue his journey in the 2017 Dakar Rally.

Also Read –Â 34 Years of TVS Racing : A look at TVS&#8217;s rich history in motorsports

Joan Pedrero placed 16th in the third stage of the Dakar, which was raced between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy. Pedrero finished 33’56 ” behind the winner. The Spanish rider from the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team is 14th overall, 35’10 ‘behind the leader. He made a small mistake at the beginning of the special and lost fifteen minutes looking for the right course. After getting back on the course he attacked and completed the stage.

Also Read –Â Sherco TVS Rider Aravind KP Debuts on the 2017 Dakar Ceremonial Start Podium

Adrien Metge placed 32nd in this third stage at 59’50 ”behind the winner. He is 68th at 2 h 52’54 ” from the top of the overall standings. He had a great comeback and fought through the dust.Â This Thursday, the 4th stage will be raced between San Salvador de Jujuy and Tupiza (521 km of which 416 km consists of a special route).

