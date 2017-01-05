Sherco TVS Rider Aravind KP crashes in Stage 3 of the 2017 Dakar Rally

After successfully finishing the first two stages of the Dakar Rally, Sherco TVS Factory Rider Arvind KP suffered a big fall 40 km into Stage 3 of the rally and injured his shoulder. As communicated by the team, Arvind KP has been treated by the medical team and unfortunately will not be able to continue his journey in the 2017 Dakar Rally.

Joan Pedrero placed 16th in the third stage of the Dakar, which was raced between San Miguel de Tucuman and San Salvador de Jujuy. Pedrero finished 33’56 ” behind the winner. The Spanish rider from the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team is 14th overall, 35’10 ‘behind the leader. He made a small mistake at the beginning of the special and lost fifteen minutes looking for the right course. After getting back on the course he attacked and completed the stage.

Adrien Metge placed 32nd in this third stage at 59’50 ”behind the winner. He is 68th at 2 h 52’54 ” from the top of the overall standings. He had a great comeback and fought through the dust.Â This Thursday, the 4th stage will be raced between San Salvador de Jujuy and Tupiza (521 km of which 416 km consists of a special route).