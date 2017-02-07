Enter your details to create an acount
Second-New-Delhi-Automotive-Summit-2017-Concludes-750x380

Second New Delhi Automotive Summit 2017 Concludes

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar February 7, 2017

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA), organised the 2nd New Delhi Automotive Summit 2017 from 3-4 February, 2016, themed “Synergising with Global Supply Chains.

The summit was graced by eminent personalities and dignitaries such as Girish Shankar, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprise, Government of India as the Chief Guest, Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Samvardhana Motherson Group & Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Deep Kapuria, Chairman, The Hi-Tech Group, Rattan Kapur, President, ACMA and Nirmal K Minda, Vice President, ACMA.

Priyam Saraf, Economist – Young Professional, Trade & Competitiveness World Bank Group presented results of a recent World Bank Study on the Indian Auto-Component Industry’s Competitiveness in Global Value Chain and the imperatives for the industry to stay competitive in tune with the dynamism of the global automotive value chain.

The 2nd New Delhi Automotive Summit 2017 concluded with the various action points, which will bring new synergies in global supply chains industry for the overall growth of the auto components sector in India. Automotive companies, both Indian and international, OEMs or component suppliers alike, have made their presence felt on the global stage.

In addition, the conference involved discussions on Creating Global Value with Supply Chains and How Disruptive Technologies are shaping Value Chains of the Future. The event also outlined the current state of the industry and indicated the way forward as well as the opportunities that could exist for suppliers in the near future.

