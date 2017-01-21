Scoyco Partners With Jazzmyride For India Sales

Jazzmyride, has been awarded India’s sales rights by motorcycle riding gears manufacturer, Scoyco. As the companies join hands in the deal, Jazzmyride becomes an authorized seller of Scoyco products in India through any sales platforms; retail/distribution and online/offline.

According to the company, Scoyco, a brand established in 2003, has been one of the dominant players worldwide for professional motorcycle riding gears like riding guards, gloves, shoes, jackets, pants, bags, etc. In the past one decade it has created a niche in providing professional products to the motorcycle riders and fans in many Asian and European countries. The company has a dedicated R&D team for design and development. The company is also one of the biggest manufacturers for leading OEMs/ODMs across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Dhingra, said that they are delighted about their association with Scoyco as India is an emerging market and this strategic collaboration will allow Indian buyers to avail wide variety of quality accessories and riding gears without actually burning a hole in their pockets.

The companies see synergies in the areas of supply chain, technology, e-commerce that shall cement Scoyco ASL’s and Jazzmyride’s leadership position in the auto-aftermarket domain.The way biking has been growing at a phenomenal rate in India, Scoyco and Jazzmyride have taken this joint leap to tap into this opportunity. The riders in India will now be able to get good designs, world class, CE certified safety standard riding gears with a value for money.