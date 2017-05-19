Home News Rumour Mill: Kawasaki To Locally Assemble Engines In India

Rumour Mill: Kawasaki To Locally Assemble Engines In India

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 19, 2017

If reports are to be believed, India Kawasaki Motors (IKM) is considering starting local assembly of a few of its engines. The company is mulling localizing engines of models between the 300cc and 650cc range. These engines are said to be power about five out of the 15 models that the company sells in India.

The models in question include the Z250, Ninja 300, Ninja 650, Versys 650, ER-6n and the Z650. It is believed that the aforementioned models currently have a localization rate of 25-30%, The Company’s most affordable product, the Z250, is said to have up to 40% localization.

Also read: 2017 Kawasaki Z900 First Ride Review : The Z-eer Z

Once Kawasaki achieves high levels of localization for the models in the 300-650cc range, the company will be able to reduce prices of these motorcycles to a considerable extent, thereby increasing the sales numbers of Kawasaki. The move is likely to give a few motorcycles such as the Yamaha R3, Honda CBR 650F and the Triumph Street Triple a run for their money.

What are your views on Kawasaki mulling local assembly of its engines in India? Which model would you prefer to buy if Kawasaki goes ahead with this plan? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Source: Autocar India

