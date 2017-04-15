Rumour Mill: Jeep Renegade India Launch Likely After The Compass

Jeep India recently unveiled the India-spec Compass at the company’s production facility in Ranjangaon, Pune. The American automobile manufacturer plans to launch the compact SUV in India during the third quarter of 2017. Jeep has also been testing the Renegade in India for quite some time now although previous reports suggested that the model will not be launched here in India.

Now, if a new report is to be believed, Jeep India could launch the Renegade following the launch of the Compass. It is said that the Renegade could be launched by the end of 2018 or early in the year 2019. Recent spy images shared by avid Motoroids readers Vivek Choudhary and Swapnil Rachalwar reveal test-mules of the Renegade.

Jeep plans to launch the Compass as it’s most affordable product in the country, but later, the Renegade is likely to claim this title. The model is expected to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta in the Indian automobile market.

Likely to be assembled at FCA’s facility in Pune, the Jeep Renegade could be powered by the same 1.4-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Compass, although in a lower state of tune. Jeep could also consider using Fiat’s 1.-litre Multijet diesel unit that currently powers the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Source: Overdrive