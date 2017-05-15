Rumour Mill: Grab An Unused BS-III Compliant KTM Duke 390 At INR 1.3 Lakh

While the sale of BS-III compliant vehicles came to an end on April 1, 2017, a few unused motorcycles are still up for sale. While there is no word from the said dealership on the same, a post on a motorcycle group on Facebook reveals a really good deal for the ones who are interested.

According to the post, a few units of the BS-III emission compliant KTM Duke 390 and Duke 200 are up for sale with KTM Boisar. While the post mentions the price of the Duke 390 as INR 1.5 lakh, a group member has reveals that the current price stands INR 1.3 lakh. The post however does not mention the price of the Duke 200. Details on the discount of the RC200 and RC390 too, remain unknown.

But how exactly are you going to register a BS-III compliant vehicle after April 1, 2017? It is believed that the models in question have been registered under the name of the dealer and the buyer of these motorcycles will become the second owner. This does not change the fact that the motorcycle continues to be remain unused and has not been ridden either.

Powering the KTM Duke 390 is a 373c single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected engine that is tuned to produce 43.5 PS at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a six speed unit that sends power to the rear wheel.

Source: Bikers Of Mumbai Facebook Group