Rumour Mill: Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS with BS-IV Engine to be Launched in January 2017

If reports are to be believed, the Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS is likely to make a comeback in the Indian market early next year. Reports suggest that Bajaj Auto will re-launch the 200 NS in India in mid-January 2017. It is said that the model will come equipped with a BS-IV emission compliant engine and ABS.

One can expect the new 200 NS to feature a newer decals and probably a new paintjob, save for which the bike will visually remain the same as the previous generation. The engine though, will be tuned to comply to the BS-IV emission norms although it is highly unlikely that the performance numbers will see a change. The current 199.5c liquid cooled, single cylinder engine produces a power output of 23 BHP while the peak torque is rated at 18 Nm. This engine comes mated to a six speed transmission which sends power to the rear wheel.

While there are no official details regarding the launch, the report suggests that Bajaj Auto might consider adding ABS as a safety feature in the near future. This could likely be the single channel ABS borrowed from its fully faired sibling, the RS 200. Bajaj will also reportedly export the same model to foreign markets, meaning that only one variant of the 200 NS would be produced at the company’s facility in Chakan, Pune.

The Pulsar 200 NS was withdrawn from the Indian market in 2015 even as they continued to produce the model for export purposes. It is believed that a production constraint was the reason behind the model being discontinued in India.

Source: NDTV Auto