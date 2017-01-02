Rumour Mill : Bajaj Chetak to return, will feature automatic gearbox [Updated : More Images]

Bajaj plans to make a comeback to the scooter segment and will reportedly bring back its beloved Chetak brand. However, this time, the Chetak will feature a automatic transmission. The scooter space, currently dominated by the Honda Activa 110, has seen a huge growth in recent years. Every manufacturer in the country is trying to grab a piece of the growing segment and Bajaj definitely does not want to stay behind.

A leaked images, which is claimed to be of the upcoming Chetak, sees the scooter in a modern avatar with some retro styling. It leaked image of the scooter does remind us of a specific Italian brand.

While the mechanical details are limited, the scooter will most likely get a newly developed 110cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor which will come mated to a CVT gearbox. It would not be wrong to assume the we may also see a 125cc engine too. Will this engine get the patent DTS-i technology? There is a good possibility of that happening too. It’s a little too early to put up a concrete statement and we’d wait for some more details to arrive.

Bajaj is currently busy with the production and upcoming launch of its biggest displacement motorcycle yet, the Dominar (VS400). We’d probably hear more about the scooter once this launch is out of the way. Till then, let us know your views about the Chetak making a comeback through the comments section below.

Source: MotorOctane (Updated Images Courtesy : MotorOctane)