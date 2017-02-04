Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
Ford-Mustang-Facelift-2-750x380

Rumour Mill: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Facelift India Launch Early Next year

Gaurav Masurekar By Gaurav Masurekar February 4, 2017

Ford Motor Company recently unveiled the 2018 Mustang GT facelift ahead of its launch. Now, reports suggest that the American automaker will bring the 2018 Mustang GT facelift to India early next year. The facelift is a mid-cycle update to the popular model that comes with a host of changes.

Visual updates to the 2018 Ford Mustang come in the form of a new and sharper front bumper that now receives LED DRLs on either side. The headlamp shape has been redesigned although they continue to sport the signature LED fitment. For the sides, the 2018 Mustang features a new set of split five spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, changes include a reprofiled bumper, refreshed tail lights and a new spoiler.

Ford-Mustang-Facelift-2

Ford-Mustang-Facelift-2 motoroids-pramotion-728

The interior of the 2018 Ford Mustang now comes equipped with a new 12 inch LCD instrument cluster that replaces the conventional twin pod setup. Also on offer would be new seat upholstery and an updated infotainment system which would support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Ford-Mustang-Facelift-2 motoroids-pramotion-728 Ford-Mustang-Facelift-3

For India, the 2018 Ford Mustang is likely to retain the 5.0-litre V8 engine. Transmission duties though, are likely to be taken care of by a 10 speed automatic transmission instead of the 6 speed unit found on the outgoing model. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Ford-Mustang-Facelift-2 motoroids-pramotion-728 Ford-Mustang-Facelift-3 Ford-Mustang-Facelift-1

Meanwhile, let us know you views and opinions on the 2018 Ford Mustang through the comments section below, or better yet, take the discussion to our forum.

Source: NDTV Auto (Car&Bike)

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Here's how your name can be on the Moon for Rs. 500

    The iPhone is no longer the top selling smartphone in China, has been replaced by a local hero

    Gaming company Razer acquires smartphone maker Nextbit

    Confirmed: Your next iPhone will come out of a factory in Bangalore