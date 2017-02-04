Rumour Mill: 2018 Ford Mustang GT Facelift India Launch Early Next year

Ford Motor Company recently unveiled the 2018 Mustang GT facelift ahead of its launch. Now, reports suggest that the American automaker will bring the 2018 Mustang GT facelift to India early next year. The facelift is a mid-cycle update to the popular model that comes with a host of changes.

Visual updates to the 2018 Ford Mustang come in the form of a new and sharper front bumper that now receives LED DRLs on either side. The headlamp shape has been redesigned although they continue to sport the signature LED fitment. For the sides, the 2018 Mustang features a new set of split five spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, changes include a reprofiled bumper, refreshed tail lights and a new spoiler.

The interior of the 2018 Ford Mustang now comes equipped with a new 12 inch LCD instrument cluster that replaces the conventional twin pod setup. Also on offer would be new seat upholstery and an updated infotainment system which would support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For India, the 2018 Ford Mustang is likely to retain the 5.0-litre V8 engine. Transmission duties though, are likely to be taken care of by a 10 speed automatic transmission instead of the 6 speed unit found on the outgoing model. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: NDTV Auto (Car&Bike)