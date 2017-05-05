Home News Rumour Mill: 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Impending Launch
New-2017-Skoda-Octavia-facelift-700x380

Rumour Mill: 2017 Skoda Octavia Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of Impending Launch

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 5, 2017

Skoda India launched a limited edition of the Octavia sedan in February this year known as the Octavia Onyx edition. The company also plans to launch a facelift of the current generation Octavia, the test-mule of which was recently spotted during a public road test.

New-2017-Skoda-Octavia-facelift-front-600x400

Now, a new report suggests that a few Skoda dealers in India have begun accepting bookings of the 2017 Octavia facelift. It is said that one can book the 2017 Octavia against an amount of INR 1 lakh. The news comes even as Skoda India is yet to announce the launch date for the Octavia facelift.

Also read: Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Completely Undisguised Yet Again, Interiors Leaked

Visual updates to the exterior of the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift will come in the form of a revised front fascia that features new split headlamps, revised bumper and a wider grille. At the rear, the new Octavia receives refreshed LED tail lamps and a re-profiled bumper. Inside, the Octavia facelift gets 7 cm of additional leg room in the second row. New features on the model include an updated 9.2 inch touchscreen infotainment system, new three spoke steering wheel.

New-2017-Skoda-Octavia-facelift-front-600x400 New-2017-Skoda-Octavia-facelift-rear-600x400

Being a mid-life update, the updates to the 2017 Skoda Octavia facelift will be limited to the interior and exterior, hence there would be no mechanical changes. Powering the model would be the same 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine, 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a six speed manual transmission, a seven speed DSG transmission and a six speed automatic transmission respectively. Stay tuned as Skoda is likely to announce the launch date of the new Octavia soon.

Source: DriveSpark

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Modified-Honda-Navi-to-KTM-Duke-200-3-500x250

Dude Modifies Honda Navi To Look Like A Mini-Duke 200; Asks INR 70k For It

Fiat-Argo-testing-1-500x250

Partly Camouflaged Fiat Argo (Punto Successor) Continues Testing Ahead Of Brazil Launch This Month

Skoda-Kodiaq-India-2-500x250

Skoda Kodiaq Listed On Official Indian Website, Bookings Now Open

Skoda-Kodiaq-India-1-500x250

Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Completely Undisguised Yet Again, Interiors Leaked