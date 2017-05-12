Royal Enfield Continental GT With 750cc Twin Cylinder Engine : Clearest Images Yet

It’s appeared once again, the twin-cylinder powered Continental GT, this time in the clearest images yet. Previously, the claimed 750cc twin-cylinder engine powered Continental GT was seen somewhere near Tamil Nadu. This time around, we’ve got clearest and up-close photographs of a test mule. The new images, published by BikesMedia, reveal a matte black Continental GT with the parallel twin motor.

For now, the engine is cradled inside a modified Continental GT frame. Most of the body work has been carried forward from the single-cylinder Continental GT too. So you’d spot the round headlight at the front. It still uses a single disc brake upfront which does come as bit of a surprise. Behind the headlight is the twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. The instrument console features analogue tachometer and speedometer while rest of the data such as the odometer, trip meters and fuel gauge will be displayed on a digital meter. Steering duties, as seen in the leaked images of the test mule, are performed by a clip-on handlebar.

The motorcycle rides on conventional telescopic suspension upfront. Meanwhile, unlike the current Continental GT, the rear gas shocks are position on the top of the suspension. As seen previously, the new engine will don dual exhaust canisters.

This new, parallel-twin engine will reportedly displace 750 cc. It’ll also feature dual overhead camshafts and oil cooling, while power and torque outputs are likely to be over 50 hp and around 60 Nm respectively. The test mule still seems to be in the early stages of development and the final product is expected to be noticeably different from this early prototype. Royal Enfield’s UK technical centre and its subsidiary Harris Performance is also likely to be involved in its development.

We’d keep you posted about all the latest happenings as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the motorcycle through the comments section below.

Images Source : BikesMedia via Royal Enfield Group