Royal Enfield Announces Scramble, A New Non-Extreme Ride Format

Royal Enfield has announced ‘Scramble’, a new non-extreme ride format for adventure enthusiasts. The first edition of this competitive team event is being held from June 14 – 18, 2017 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Scramble is aimed to combine the spirit of motorcycling with exploration, adventure and camaraderie. The four day event will test the character and expertise that a rider possesses.

Royal Enfield Scramble will comprise of separate categories for both men and women with two participants in each team. On each of the three days, the teams will be given new challenges. To complete along that will have obstacles and choices based on the game theory. Each challenge will have separate points in a TSD (Time-Speed-Distance) format basis which the winners will be decided. Registrations are now open on the official website.

Speaking about the new ride, Rudratej Singh, President – Royal Enfield that through the several rides and community initiatives at Royal Enfield, the Company is constantly nudging its customers to increase their participation in the active pursuit of exploration. With this purpose in minds, Royal Enfield has introduced Scramble. It is the two-wheeler maker’s first non-extreme competitive ride format for its ever growing adventure loving motorcycle community. Strengthening the association with adventure motorcycling, Scramble promises to be a lot of fun especially for participants riding the Himalayan.

Schedule of the ride:

14 June Day 0 – Arrival at Motoworld, Navbahar, Shimla 171002, Himachal Pradesh Riders Briefing: 1700 hrs at Koti Resorts, Mashobra, Shimla 15 June Day 1 – Leg 1 – Race Day 16 June Day 2 – Leg 2 – Race Day 17 June Day 3 – Leg 3 – Race Day 1900 Hours Prize Distribution 18 June Day 4 – Check OUT

