Home News Royal Enfield Announces Scramble, A New Non-Extreme Ride Format

May 29, 2017

Royal Enfield has announced ‘Scramble’, a new non-extreme ride format for adventure enthusiasts. The first edition of this competitive team event is being held from June 14 – 18, 2017 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Scramble is aimed to combine the spirit of motorcycling with exploration, adventure and camaraderie. The four day event will test the character and expertise that a rider possesses.

Royal Enfield Scramble will comprise of separate categories for both men and women with two participants in each team. On each of the three days, the teams will be given new challenges. To complete along that will have obstacles and choices based on the game theory. Each challenge will have separate points in a TSD (Time-Speed-Distance) format basis which the winners will be decided. Registrations are now open on the official website.

Speaking about the new ride, Rudratej Singh, President – Royal Enfield that through the several rides and community initiatives at Royal Enfield, the Company is constantly nudging its customers to increase their participation in the active pursuit of exploration. With this purpose in minds, Royal Enfield has introduced Scramble. It is the two-wheeler maker’s first non-extreme competitive ride format for its ever growing adventure loving motorcycle community. Strengthening the association with adventure motorcycling, Scramble promises to be a lot of fun especially for participants riding the Himalayan.

Schedule of the ride:

14 JuneDay 0 – Arrival at

Motoworld, Navbahar,

Shimla 171002, Himachal Pradesh

 

Riders Briefing: 1700 hrs at Koti Resorts, Mashobra, Shimla

15 JuneDay 1 – Leg 1 – Race Day
16 JuneDay 2 – Leg 2 – Race Day
17 JuneDay 3 – Leg 3 – Race Day

1900 Hours Prize Distribution

18 JuneDay 4 – Check OUT

