Rossi to get operated at the end of 2010

Valentino Rossi might or might not test the Ducati GP racer in Valencia, thanks to the complications of the word ‘contract’. But one thing is for sure – the Italian demigod of racing will have to go a shoulder operation at the end of this year before he commences a full fledged testing procedure for the Desmocedici GP11 motorcycle. Rossi has been suffering from his shoulder injury even before his historic crash in Mugello. The shoulder injury is still causing some stiffness and is hence hampering his riding abilities as is seen in the recent races of the 2010 MotoGP season. Rossi recently told an Italian television channel, “in the end, the problem is my shoulder, and at the end of the year, I will have an operation to fix it.”

Typically the shoulder surgery will require Rossi to take a six week rest from motorcycle riding for the injury to heal completely. Hence 2010-end seems like the right time to undergo surgery. That time period will give Rossi a two month break before he starts extensive testing with Ducati in February 2011. Rossi however will have to undergo varied exercises to make sure his shoulder is completely back to normal. The exercises will be prescribed alongside his motorcycle testing procedures in order to ensure complete fitness before the 2011 season begins at Qatar. Want to see Rossi live on the red monster? Then refer to the 2011 MotoGP calendar and start planning your MotoGP trip…