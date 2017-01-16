Renault Kwid ‘Live For More’ Edition Launched At INR 2.93 lakh

Renault India has launched the Kwid ‘Live For More’ edition for INR 2.93 lakhs (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The special edition of the Kwid is available in both 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre guises, and the waiting period is one to three weeks depending on the exterior colour selected.

On the outside, the ‘Live For More’ edition features red stripes on the bonnet, roof, sides and roof rails, while traces of red can also be found on the grille as well as the wheel caps.

The special edition also comes with an integrated rear spoiler, also finished in red.

Inside, the red theme has been carried forward as well, with red pin striping on the steering wheel and red inserts on the door pads.

Notable features like the touchscreen infotainment system on the RXT(O) variant will be offered in the ‘Live For More’ edition.