Renault Kaptur India Launch Likely to Take Place During the Festive Season

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 21, 2017

Renault India recently launched a new edition of the Kwid known as the Kwid ‘Live For More’ edition at INR 2.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, if reports are to be believed, the French automobile manufacturer is gearing up for another launch. This time around, the model will be the upcoming Renault Kaptur.

A report by ET Auto suggests that the Kaptur crossover will be launched in the third quarter of the current financial year. This means that the launch of the upcoming Kaptur is likely to happen during the festive season this year. The crossover will be manufactured at the company’s production facility located in Oragadam, near Chennai.

Also read: Digitally rendered Renault Kwid Sport is as good as it can get; we want one now!

Previous spy images that surfaced on the web revealed that the Kaptur spotted testing in India had the Right Hand Drive (RHD) configuration. The current version of the model on sale in markets such as Brazil or Russia is available only with a Left Hand Drive (LHD) configuration. Dimension wise, the Kaptur measures 4,333 mm in length, 1,813 mm in width and 1,613 mm in height while the wheelbase is rated at 2,674 mm.

A few highlights of the upcoming Kaptur crossover include keyless entry, 7 inch media-nav touchscreen infotainment system and steering mounted controls.  Engine details of the model remain a mystery although the upcoming Renault Kaptur crossover is expected to be powered by the conventional 1.5-litre dCi engine that produces 108.5 hbp and 245 Nm of torque. Stay tuned as more details would be revealed as the launch date comes closer.

Source: ET Auto

