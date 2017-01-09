Renault India to Hold Nation-Wide Road Safety Campaign From January 9

Renault India is celebrating the National Road Safety Week in association with SIAM-SAFE (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers-Society of Automotive Fitness and Environment) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Keeping in mind the theme of pedestrian safety, the Indian arm of the French automobile manufacturer will have road safety awareness campaigns from January 9 to January 15, 2017 across all the dealerships in the country.

The campaign will delve upon the need and essence of road safety rules, including traffic lights, speed limits, pedestrian rules, wearing seat belts while driving the car for civilians. Other activities include drivers’ education program and increasing road safety awareness among school children through training workshops and modules.

During this initiative, the company’s network of dealerships across the country will interact with customers to promote awareness on road safety, creating awareness about causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them.There are various activities planned keeping in mind school and college students, drivers, road commuters and consumers. These activities include display of safety banners, road signage and pamphlets related to road safety, playing safety films at the customer lounge in dealerships and organizing rally to encourage people to obey road safety rules.

Customers visiting Renault dealerships during the Road Safety Week can also avail offers on the braking parts and safety accessories along with offers on tyre purchase.