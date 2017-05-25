Renault Gang of Dusters’ First International Drive Culminates In Siliguri

Renault India, which organized its first international drive for its adventure driving community, Gang of Dusters (G.O.D) from India to Bhutan recently culminated in Siliguri. The 12-day international drive which was flagged off from Agra on May 13, traversed through Lucknow, Varanasi, Patna in India and Phuentsholing, Thimphu, Punakha and Paro in Bhutan, covering a distance of 2,100 kms to conclude the adventure in Siliguri. The Gang of Dusters witnessed adventure as the gang indulged in activities ranging from river rafting in Punakha, a trek to Bhutan’s Tiger’s Nest Monastery to enjoying Bhutan’s sightseeing and finally culminating with a cultural night.

The Gang of Dusters’ (G.O.D) first international drive witnessed 19 families (47 participants) from varied age groups, ranging from the youngest two years to the eldest 70 years old. Out of the 47 participants, there were two female drivers, the eldest being 51 years old. The year 2017 also marks the fourth anniversary of Renault India’s Gang of Dusters journey in India. The Gang of Dusters is a platform which provides the brand an opportunity to welcome the Duster owners in to the family. Gang of Dusters has also crossed the 1,00,000 community members milestone and is becoming one of the largest four-wheeler adventure driving communities in India.

Renault India associated with Ceat Tyres for this the expedition. Equated with adventure and exploration, the Gang of Dusters initiative offers customers and their families a chance to enjoy long drives across the country along with the Renault team. Traversing across challenging terrains, the Gang of Dusters offers an opportunity for driving enthusiasts to share their motoring experience.