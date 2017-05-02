Renault Duster Petrol CVT Launched In India At INR 10.32 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Delhi)

Renault India launched the new Duster petrol range with CVT (Continuously Variable Timing) transmission. The new Duster petrol range is equipped with a new 1.5L H4K petrol powertrain. The new Duster CVT equipped with the X-Tronic automatic transmission, available only in the RXS trim, has been launched at an introductory price of INR 10.32 lakh (ex-Delhi).

The Renault Duster CVT petrol is powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit that produces 106 PS at 5,600 rpm and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Duster X-Tronic CVT delivers an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 14.99 kmpl. The Duster CVT comes equipped with the X-Tronic CVT automatic gearbox. It is characterized by a selection of drive modes – P(park), R (reverse), N (Neutral), D (Drive)and a 6 speed manual mode option.

Visual updates to the Duster petrol range in manual transmission come in the form of a dual winged front grille while the CVT variant features a new black dual winged front grille. Other exterior styling updates include a dual-tone body coloured front bumper, side decals, tailgate decal and black door side sill. The new ORVMs in black and body colour is available in RXE and RXL trims while it is available in carbon cubic print in RXS trim. The ORVMs with turn indicators are available only in RXL and RXS trim levels. The 16 inch gunmetal finish alloy wheels are available only in the CVT variant.

Inside, the Duster petrol range now receives a crimson-black theme with double spacer fabric for the CVT variant, and cedar wood-black theme with woven and diagonal woven seat fabric for the MT variants. The door trim and grab handle gets a decorative strip of silver grey for the MT variants while the CVT gets a sporty red finish. The door handle gets a black finish across all the variants.

Safety features on the new Duster petrol range include ABS, EBD with brake assist, rapid deceleration warning, engine immobilizer, remote central locking, driver Airbags in MT variants, driver and passenger airbags, ESP & Hill start assist in the CVT variant. In addition, a rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, driver seat belt reminder, speed sensitive door locking and impact sensing door unlock are some of the standard safety features available in RXL and RXS variants.

A few standard features on the Duster petrol range include keyless entry with remote, power windows with illuminated switches (front and rear), tilt adjustable power steering, rear parcel shelf with storage space, digital clock, passenger vanity mirror, rear seat armrest with cup-holders, front reading lamps and one touch turn indicator. A few other highlights include steering mounted audio and phone controls, Eco mode, electrically adjustable ORVMs, on-board trip computer with multi-information display, average and real time fuel consumption, distance to empty, average Speed, outside ambient temperature; 4 Speakers and an integrated 7 inch touchscreen system.

Commenting on the launch of the new Duster petrol range and the Duster CVT, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “We have a clear goal of growing the Renault brand in India. Towards this, we are strategically strengthening our product range, expanding our network reach and initiating pioneering measures to ensure customer delight. Duster plays a pivotal role in our product portfolio and with the introduction of the new petrol range with CVT, Renault has the widest offering in the segment, enabling us to best cater to evolving customer needs. We are confident that the new Duster petrol range with the CVT will resonate well with discerning Indian customers in the fastest growing vehicle segment in India.”

Following are the variant wise prices of the Renault Duster (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi):