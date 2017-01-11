Red FM’s Riders Music Festival to be Held on 18 And 19 February 2017

Red FM revised the dates for its Riders Music Festival which was postponed earlier due to demonetization. Previously scheduled for 3rd and 4th December 2016, the festival will now take place on 18th and 19th February 2017 at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Grounds, Delhi. The festival will include live performances by artists such as Amit Trivedi, Lucky Ali, Kenny Sebastian, Kanan Gill, Hari & Sukhmani, Kutle Khan, Voctronica and Local Train. The weekend pass is priced at INR 1000, while the Saturday and Sunday Passes are priced at INR 499 and INR 750 respectively. The tickets are available on Insider.In, Bookmyshow, PAYTM, Cleartrip and JustDial.

The festival packs in numerous attractions to entertain one and all from the non-biking community with an exciting line-up across genres:

Kenny Sebastian – Raised across different cities in India helped Kenneth Sebastian develop a keen sense of observation of culture, people and stereotypes, all of which have found its way into his comedy.

Amit Trivedi – Composer, singer, and lyricist, known for his work in Bollywood for movies like Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, Shandaar, Dev D, Wake Up Sid, Lootera etc. will woo the audience with his melodious voice. He was featured in MTV’s popular music show, Coke Studio, which eventually went on to become a rage.

Hari Sukhmani – Sukhmani Malik is a trained Hindustani classical vocalist and performer and Hari Singh is a multifaceted producer, vocalist, and audio engineer. They have been globe-trotting as a band since 2009. The band’s regular appearances on TV shows and radio broadcasts have made them a popular act among diverse audiences.

Kanan Gill – Stand-up comedian, musician, writer, and blogger will land you in laughter, stomach aches and tears with his witty one-liners and powerful punches. His is sense of humor truly makes him unique and his charismatic presence on stage makes him a complete performer.

Kutle Khan – A multi-talented folk musician from the rich and vibrant land of Rajasthan, Kutle Khan is a versatile composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist. His performances are full of energy and verve.

Lucky Ali – Best known for his soulful but strikingly simple ballad-style singing and melodious voice, his songs carry nostalgia and emotions that only hearts can feel. His song ‘O Sanam’ is considered by some to be one of the best indie-pop songs ever.

The Local Train – The Local Train is the four member band from Delhi, India. Founded in 2009, they have performed all around India and are very popular among the youth. Their fresh original tracks went viral online taking them to the top of the Indie circuit and even beyond.

Voctronica – Voctronica is India’s first all-vocal ensemble. The band was set up by world-renowned beatboxer, Shlomo (UK), along with MC Testament (UK), Sony Music India and British Council India. It is a melodious blend of beat-boxers, Indian Classical, Pop, Blues and Rock vocalists who collectively bring to you the real power of the human voice.

Commenting on the announcement of new dates for Rider’s Music Festival, Nisha Narayana, Red FM COO, said, “In our endeavor to offer newer experiences to our listeners, we are thrilled to announce the new dates for Rider’s Music Festival. We are optimistic that by February the monetary situation in the country will improve enabling the crowd to relish the festival to its true potential. Delhi should look forward to a festival that represents freedom, celebrates individuality and passion with an audience which believes in Living it up.”