Ahead of its impending launch in India, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted completely undisguised in its production ready form. The set of spy images, taken at the company’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, also reveals the interiors of the India-spec model.

Based on the MQB platform, the new Tiguan is 50 kgs lighter than its predecessor. Volkswagen India has confirmed that the Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that will come mated to a seven speed DSG automatic transmission. This engine is likely to produce 177 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The company could also launch a petrol engine later during the product’s life-cycle.

Previous reports suggested that the Tiguan will be available in India in two trim levels: Highline and Comfortline. Inside, the India-spec Tiguan, which is a 5 seater, will come equipped with features such as an all-black theme, an 8.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control. Also on offer will be a three spoke, flat bottom steering wheel and a twin pod instrument cluster with an MID display in the centre.

Once launched in India, the Volkswagen Tiguan will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq. Expect the Tiguan to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 25-30 lakh. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Team-BHP

Following is an image gallery of the Volkswagen Tiguan: