Home News Production Ready Volkswagen Tiguan Spotted, Interiors Leaked
Volkswagen Tiguan India launch

Production Ready Volkswagen Tiguan Spotted, Interiors Leaked

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 10, 2017

Ahead of its impending launch in India, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan has been spotted completely undisguised in its production ready form. The set of spy images, taken at the company’s manufacturing facility in Aurangabad, also reveals the interiors of the India-spec model.

Production ready Volkswagen Tiguan exterior

Based on the MQB platform, the new Tiguan is 50 kgs lighter than its predecessor. Volkswagen India has confirmed that the Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine that will come mated to a seven speed DSG automatic transmission. This engine is likely to produce 177 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The company could also launch a petrol engine later during the product’s life-cycle.

Also read: Volkswagen Vento Highline Plus Launched In India At INR 10.84 lakh

Previous reports suggested that the Tiguan will be available in India in two trim levels: Highline and Comfortline. Inside, the India-spec Tiguan, which is a 5 seater, will come equipped with features such as an all-black theme, an 8.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system and automatic climate control. Also on offer will be a three spoke, flat bottom steering wheel and a twin pod instrument cluster with an MID display in the centre.

Production ready Volkswagen Tiguan interior

Once launched in India, the Volkswagen Tiguan will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq. Expect the Tiguan to arrive with a price tag of approximately INR 25-30 lakh. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: Team-BHP

Following is an image gallery of the Volkswagen Tiguan:

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Volkswagen Tiguan India launch

Production Ready Volkswagen Tiguan Spotted, Interiors Leaked

|
Land Rover Evoque Landmark Edition Celebrates Six Years Of Compact Luxury SUV Success

Land Rover Evoque Landmark Edition Celebrates Six Years Of Compact Luxury SUV Success

|
New Volkswagen Arteon Comes Equipped With Emergency Assist

New Volkswagen Arteon Comes Equipped With Emergency Assist

|
Aprilia Shiver 900 and Dorsoduro 900 India Launch Likely By August 2017

Aprilia Shiver 900 and Dorsoduro 900 India Launch Likely By August 2017

|