Polaris Ranger 6X6 Jumps Into Action At Uttarakhand As Kedarnath Temple Reopens

It was a moment of pride for Polaris as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting the recently reopened Kedarnath temple, was transported in the Polaris Ranger 6X6. The vehicles of Polaris are used in such hilly areas and were also previously used for relief operations when flash floods had hit the region in 2013. The Prime Minister of India travelled in a Polaris Ranger 6X6 800 EFI.

According to the company, the Polaris Ranger RZR Side by Side is the only sport utility off-roader which is exclusively built for off-road activities. The company’s off-roaders are said to deliver a razor sharp performance every time. There are four variants available: Only Trail (exclusively for hilly/mountain terrain), Only Sport (for dune-surfing and riding in open spaces), Only 4 Seat (world’s first 4-seater Side by Side) and Only Extreme (Premium performance under all conditions).