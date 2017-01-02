Petrol and Diesel Prices Hiked by INR 1.29 Per Litre and INR 0.97 Per Litre Respectively

The beginning of the new year is likely to burn a larger hole into your wallet as fuel prices have been increased once again. Effective from the midnight of 1st January/ 2nd January 2017, petrol and diesel prices will be hiked by INR 1.29 per litre and INR 0.97 per litre respectively.

Indian Oil Corporation released a statement that said “The current level of international product prices of Petrol & Diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of Petrol and Diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision. The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes.”

Following are the new city wise prices for petrol and diesel (including state levies):

Petrol

Cities Old Prices New Prices Delhi 68.94 70.60 Kolkata 71.50 73.13 Mumbai 75.27 76.91 Chennai 68.41 70.07

Diesel