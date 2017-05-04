Partly Camouflaged Fiat Argo (Punto Successor) Continues Testing Ahead Of Brazil Launch This Month

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Brazil recently announced that the successor to the Punto would be christened as the Argo. Official teaser images previously shared by the Italian automobile manufacturer showed a fully camouflaged version of the Argo.

Code-named the Fiat X6H, the Punto successor will be based on the Fiat 326 modular architecture. Engine options on the model are likely to include a 1.3-litre flex fuel motor that would develop 101 hp and 109 hp on petrol and ethanol respectively as well as a 1.9-litre flex fuel unit that produces 135 hp on petrol and 139 hp on ethanol. Fiat could also offer its new 0.9-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission duties on the upcoming Fiat Argo should include a five speed manual transmission and a five speed AMT unit.

Inside, the cabin of the Fiat Argo, although unconfirmed, is said to have been styled in line with the Tipo hatchback. A few features on the model could include a free standing touchscreen infotainment system, three spoke steering wheel with audio controls, circular HVAC vents and a large MID display between two analogue dials.

FCA plans to launch the Argo in Brazil sometime this month. The Argo will then make its way to the European market. Will the Fiat Argo later make its way to India and replacing the current generation Punto Evo? Stay tuned to find out.

Spy image courtesy: Quatro Rodas