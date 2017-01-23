Okinawa Ridge E-scooter Launched in India at INR 43,702(ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Okinawa Autotech launched the Ridge e-scooter at INR 43,702 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model will be manufactured at the company’s facility situated in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

The company’s zero emission products are claimed to clock speeds of more than 55 kmph. With a normal charging duration of 6-8 hours, Okinawa’s e-scooters can cover distances of almost 200 km. Furthermore, it is offered with dual charging systems that include normal mode and fast charging mode. While the normal mode takes around 6-8 hours, the fast mode of charging charges the battery in about 1 or 2 hours.

Okinawa’s vehicles are claimed to be equipped with technology that provides performance and sustainability. These vehicles are fitted with utility features such as anti-theft alarm, speedometer, central locking smart controller (with EABS) as well as eco and power modes.

According to the company, the company’s product, known as Ridge, will appeal to riders from the ages of 18-60 years. The scooter is available in colour combinations of red, green-gold, red-white and white. Alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and telescopic suspension help the vehicle to handle various terrains, whether they are the clogged roads of the cities or the barely-there roads of rural India.

Commenting on the beginning of their operations, Jeetender Sharma, MD Okinawa Scooters said that being an Indian company, their vision is to be a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer by offering a solution to the daily commuting needs of the average person. They aim to empower all their stakeholders through products that add to their lifestyle without subtracting anything from the environment. By making technology and nature ride together, Okinawa is poised to create a revolution in India’s transportation space. They promise never-seen-before performance standards and are driven by their motto of ‘Power the Change’ in each and every component of our vehicles. The vehicles run fast, are great to look at, come at extremely affordable prices and are a big ray of hope to curtail the amount of environmental degradation.

Sharma further added, “We have prepared a detailed state-wise expansion plan and will be following up the ‘Ridge’ with other scooters which have unique features such as accident detection, app-enabled vehicle maintenance, and smart controller-based road positioning. We are extremely hopeful that the Indian consumer will begin to travel on the path of a safer and more sustainable future, riding on Okinawa’s vehicles.”