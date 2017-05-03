Home News OFFICIAL : Jaguar XE Diesel Bookings Open In India
Jaguar-XE-bookings-and-launch-India-1-700x380

Suvil SusvirkarBy Suvil SusvirkarMay 3, 2017

The Jaguar XE sedan, which was launched in India at the 2016 Auto Expo, will now be available with a diesel engine. Jaguar has announced the start of bookings for the diesel variant of the Jaguar XE across all 24 authorized Jaguar Retailers in India. The new variant draws 132 kW or 180 hp of power from its 2.0 litre four cylinder engine.

Jaguar-XE-bookings-and-launch-India-2-600x351

Speaking about the launch of the new vairnat, Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said that in the past one year, Jaguar XE has gained immense popularity and success in the Indian market and that the car maker is pleased to offer the choice of diesel to its customers.

Jaguar-XE-bookings-and-launch-India-2-600x351 Katrina-Kaif-with-the-All-New-Jaguar-XE-427x600

Jaguar XE Petrol Launched At The 2016 Auto Expo

Before the launch of the diesel variant, the Jaguar XE was available with a 2.0-litre four cylinder turbocharged motor which came in two states of tune: 197 bhp with 320 Nm of torque and 237 bhp with 340 Nm of torque. The Jaguar XE diesel will rival the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 series and the Audi A4. Jaguar has not disclosed the prices for the new XE Diesel.

