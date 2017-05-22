Nissan Micra Gets All-New 71PS 1.0-Litre Engine In The UK

The launch range of the all-new Nissan Micra has been completed with the arrival at retailers of the eagerly anticipated 1.0-litre 71PS entry-level model in the UK market. The new engines are claimed to offer a balance of performance and running costs. The three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine is linked to a five-speed manual transmission. This highly efficient powertrain results in official Combined Cycle fuel economy of 4.6 litres/100km and CO2 emissions of 103g/km when running on 15 or 16-inch wheels.

The new 1.0-litre 71PS engine joins the 0.9-litre 90PS three-cylinder turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre 90PS four-cylinder diesel, which went on sale earlier this year.

Longer, wider and lower than ever before, the all-new Micra has been conceived, designed and engineered with European customers’ requirements at the top of the agenda. Key to its appeal is the hatchback’s athletic and expressive exterior design, which moves the Micra name plate in a daring new direction. The contemporary look and premium feel continues inside, with a high-quality cabin that boasts two-tone soft-touch materials as standard across the range.

The all-new Micra also features Intelligent Lane Intervention, a safety system which corrects the Micra back on to the right path should it be required. Also unique to Micra is the BOSE Personal audio system, which features speakers built into the driver’s head rest for an immersive 360-degree sound experience. The new Micra is available with a wide range of personalisation options, allowing owners to modify the exterior and interior with premium components in a variety of stylish and contemporary colours.

The new Micra is also a fantastic car to drive, with a dynamic performance that is the perfect balance between agility, excitement and the secure feeling that comes with confident and predictable handling.