Nippon Audiotronix to offer new range of rear view sensors in India, also aims to increase production

Car entertainment accessory manufacturer, Nippon Audiotronix will be offering a wide range of rear view sensors to address the growing demand following the government decision to make rear view sensors mandatory in all cars.

Nippon is working on technologies such as Birds eye view (a 360 degree view) a blind spot detection system, pedestrian detection system (Moving object detection), and lane departure system which will make user aware about the surroundings of vehicle from all angles. Currently, cars come equipped with rear view mirrors which are meant for looking at vehicles behind but inadequate and unable to detect small children or objects close to the ground, falling in car’s blind spot.

Nippon has a wide product range available for Rear Parking Assist System (RPAS) portfolio. The alarm visual range contains features such as Digital LED Display Unit for display of distance to obstacles and direction of obstacles, 4 stages Audible Alarm for alerting the driver and Distance & Direction Warning for identifying exactly where the obstacle is. The basic parking sensor has four sensors, controller & buzzer while the upgraded version has digital display with sensors, controller & buzzer.

The video range has specific Night Vision Camera to provide parking ease at night and a Parking Line Display on a TFT screen to actually see the rear across a 160 angle. The screen can be installed in place of original Inside Rear View Mirror or on the dashboard. All these products have display screens along with colored sensors so that users can choose as per the color of their vehicle.

Nippon Audiotronix is working on the feasibility of launching Intelligent Parking Systems at competitive price for the Indian market. The bestselling entry level sensor kit starts at INR 2,290 & goes up to INR 12,000.

The government of India announced its decision to make rear view sensors or reverse parking sensors mandatory at the curtain raiser event for World Roads Meet (WRM 2017) organized by International Road Federation (IRF). A directive is expected to be announced soon. Once made mandatory, car companies will either make these OEM fitment or mandatory package in DOP at the time of purchase of car.

Tips to consider before purchasing rear view sensor