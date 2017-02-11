Next Generation Triumph Tiger Middleweight Adventure Test Mule Snapped

A test mule of Triumph Motorcycle’s next generation Tiger middleweight motorcycle was recently spotted by folks at MotorCycle News in Spain. The test mule reveals a plethora of upgrades that the next generation model will receive. The model in pictures dons cast wheels instead of spoked wheels so it would be safe to assume that the test mule is of the touring focused XR series.

The report suggests that the next generation model will receive an updated engine – most likely with a slight bump in displacement, revised suspension and a slightly different seat height. Upfront, the dual headlight is now accompanied by a LED daytime running light in the centre to comply with the Euro IV norms. The radiator is now in split shape for the front wheel to get slightly longer travel. The sub-frame, instead of being a welded unit, is now a bolted unit which would allow better optimisation of the chassis.

Triumph’s recently unveiled Street Triple range witnessed a rise in displacement from 675 cc to 765 cc. The middleweight Tiger range may see a similar bump in performance and we may see a slightly enhanced displacement on the adventure motorcycle, most likely around 900cc. The increased displacement will see a rise in power output numbers too, most likely to be around 110 bhp. That performance upgrade will help the British motorcycle compete against Ducati’s new Multistrada 950.

The next generation middleweight Tiger is still in early stages of development. The report suggests that we may see the next generation model reaching the markets in 2019 but we hope we don’t have to wait for that long.

Source: MotorCycle News