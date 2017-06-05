Next Generation Rolls Royce Phantom Teased Ahead Of 27 July Debut

The upcoming Rolls Royce Phantom has been officially teased ahead of its world debut that will take place on June 27, 2017. Two images shared by the British luxury automobile marquee reveal a few details of what the brand has in store for the next generation Phantom.

The new Phantom will feature the signature Rolls Royce grille positioned below the Spirit of Ecstasy, as seen in the first teaser image. The second teaser image reveals an interior trim that features a wood accent and an analogue clock in the centre.

Rolls Royce has not revealed much regarding the new Phantom although we do know that the model, which will be in its eighth generation, will be based on an aluminium platform that it will share with its SUV sibling, codenamed the Cullinan.

Powering the model will be an updated version of the company’s V12 engine. A plug-in hybrid option could be introduced later as well. The company also recently revealed that the 2018 Phantom will come equipped with a four wheel drive system.