If The Next-Gen Tata Safari Looks Anything Like This, We’re Sold

Even though the next-gen Tata Safari is still some time away, this new render imagining the same just gets it right.

The rendering, courtesy vipinvathooppan, is based on the 2016 Ford Explorer full-size SUV. In the rendering, the big Ford gives in to a Tata face, but keeps a part of its sharp looking headlamps intact. The new face is mostly Hexa derived, especially the bumper-work. Elsewhere, the Explorer’s boxy silhouette has worked well in envisioning the next-gen Safari. There are distinct Safari and Hexa cues in and around the rear quarter window area as well, apart from Hexa inspired wheel arch cladding.



The next generation Safari is rumoured to be based on Land Rover’s LR-MS platform, on which the Land Rover Discovery Sport (L550) is based. Expected in 2018 and code-named the Q501, the SUV could lose the Safari name. Said to be under development by both Tata Motors and Land Rover boffins, it’ll move away from the old-school demeanour of the current generation model, and grow up to be a more sophisticated model with urbane styling and better appointed interiors.

Apart from new infotainment and connectivity solutions, the 2018 Tata Safari will feature modern hardware like the Hexa’s ‘Super Drive’ modes. As for power, the Q501 is expected to employ a new 2.0-litre diesel engine developed by Fiat, which will debut under the hood of the upcoming Jeep Compass. Expect the new engine’s output to be upwards of 170 hp, while peak torque could be north of 350 Nm.