New Yamaha R15 V 3.0 750x380 New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Completely Revealed In Latest Spy Shots

New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Completely Revealed In Latest Spy Shots

By Ayan Ghosh January 9, 2017

 

As the new, eagerly anticipated Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 inches closer to its launch, speculative renderings and spy shots continue to give us a peek into its appearance.

These latest spy shots reveal the full motorcycle for the first time. The new model will come with a completely redesigned full fairing, replete with a pair of svelte LED headlamps up front; both separated by a functional (?) ram air intake.

Also read – Latest Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Renderings Are Almost The Real Deal

Also on offer will be a different swing arm, a new tail section with a tail tidy setup, a redesigned split seat, a new LED tail lamp, sleeker turn indicators, and a new exhaust canister with an aluminum finished tip.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 will feature USD front forks, a fully digital instrument cluster, ABS (unconfirmed), a dual tone colour scheme, and of course, the evergreen Delta Box frame.

Also see – Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Spied Up-Front; Reveals LED Headlamps

As for the engine, it will be a completely new, single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected 155cc mill. Expect improved efficiency, more power and better distribution of it courtesy Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 will launch in the coming months, so stay tuned!

Spy Image courtesy M-SLAZ CLUB THAILAND

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    iPhone 8 May Have Bigger Display By Samsung: Report

    CES 2017: Xiaomi's Mi Mix in white is almost borderless, but will never cross the Great Wall

    Rangoon Official Trailer Out; Looks Grand Bloody Hell!

    InFocus EPIC 1 Review : Performance, Camera, Battery, Image Samples and Price