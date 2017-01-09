New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Completely Revealed In Latest Spy Shots

As the new, eagerly anticipated Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 inches closer to its launch, speculative renderings and spy shots continue to give us a peek into its appearance.

These latest spy shots reveal the full motorcycle for the first time. The new model will come with a completely redesigned full fairing, replete with a pair of svelte LED headlamps up front; both separated by a functional (?) ram air intake.

Also on offer will be a different swing arm, a new tail section with a tail tidy setup, a redesigned split seat, a new LED tail lamp, sleeker turn indicators, and a new exhaust canister with an aluminum finished tip.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 will feature USD front forks, a fully digital instrument cluster, ABS (unconfirmed), a dual tone colour scheme, and of course, the evergreen Delta Box frame.

As for the engine, it will be a completely new, single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected 155cc mill. Expect improved efficiency, more power and better distribution of it courtesy Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 will launch in the coming months, so stay tuned!

Spy Image courtesy M-SLAZ CLUB THAILAND