New TVS Sport Advertising Campaign Launched : Details, Images and Video

TVS Motor Company has launched a new advertising campaign for the TVS Sport. The campaign is conceptualised by Mullen Lowe Lintas Group and follows the journey of a young boxer from a small village straight to the National Sports Training Facility in the city. He is abetted by TVS Sport, the perfect partner in his pursuit of success; the product’s unmatched fuel economy of 95 km/l, five year warranty and affordable pricing; one that is an ideal fit for his requirement.

The film opens with a young man riding out of his village on TVS Sport, reminiscing how his humble beginnings never stopped him from chasing his dreams. He rides past the local gym in the village, smiling at how his goals have changed over the years. Riding on the dusty roads in the outskirts, he passes by a broken bike and continues unperturbed on his TVS Sport. His determination is fueled by the confidence that his bike is high on mileage and durability and is ready to be pushed to new limits. As the film closes, the young man is seen taking off his jacket, revealing his jersey with National Boxer imprinted on it thus cementing his position as a go-getter.

The concluding voice over reinstates that we must never let distances or difficult roads get into the way of achieving our dreams. Check out the video below: