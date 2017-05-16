New TVS Jupiter ‘Zyada Colours’ TVC Launched

TVS Motor Company introduced a new advertising campaign ‘Zyada Colours’ for its flagship scooter brand TVS Jupiter. The new campaign, conceptualized by Dentsu Communications India, captures how TVS Jupiter continues to remain true to its promise of ‘Zyada ka Fayda’ with its offering of 10 attractive colours giving its customers the widest range of colour selections.

Also Read – TVS Jupiter Gets BS-IV Engine, AHO And 2 new Colours; Prices Remain Unchanged

The commercial shows a man riding on a TVS Jupiter captivating bystanders as the scooter changes colours riding across the city. The impact of the unique, attractive colours is captured through the reactions of the enrapt onlookers, when a TVS Jupiter rides past them.

Here’s the new TVC of the TVS Jupiter:

The film celebrates how TVS Jupiter has always focused on customer delight and this time offers them an even wider palette of colours to claim as their own. TVS Jupiter is currently available in spectacular colours of Titanium Grey, Mercury White, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Sparkling Silver, Royal Wine, Matte Blue, and Stallion Brown. The recent additions of Jade Green and Mystic Gold, give customers a range of 10 colours to choose from.