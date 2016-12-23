New TVS Akula 310 Spy Shot Shows LED Tail Lamp

Test mules of the upcoming TVS Akula 310 have become a frequent poser on the Bangalore-Hosur road, and this latest spy shot courtesy PowerDrift reveals an interesting detail about TVS’s flagship – its LED tail lamp. Shaped like plasmas of energy around a central black hole, the distinctive tail lamp gives the Akula’s derriere an unique LED signature.

The Akula 310 was previewed by TVS as a scintillating concept stole that the show at the 2016 Auto Expo in Greater Noida with its race-bred internals, a gyro-cam and a full, bare carbon fiber body. In production form however, things will be slightly watered down.

The production version will feature a conventional full fairing done up with either ABS plastic or fiberglass, donning conventional paint-jobs, preferably in matte finishes. As seen in previous spy shots, a dual headlamp setup with LED pilot lamps will give a face to the face-less concept.

The ram air induction vents from the concept will be retained. However, their purpose, in production guise, could be solely cosmetic. A production friendly exhaust system and a tail section with a registration plate holder, along with the obligatory mirrors, saree guard and indicators will complete the picture of the production-spec Akula.

The 310 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine nestled within the Akula’s trellis frame is based on the BMW G310R’s motor, where it is rated at 34 bhp and 21 Nm. Suspension, brakes and wheels are also shared with the Indo-German streetfighter, also due in India in early-2017.