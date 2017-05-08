New TVC Campaign For Renault Duster Petrol With CVT Launched

Renault has released the new TVC for the recently launched Duster Petrol with CVT (Continuously Variable Timing) automatic gearbox. Duster plays a pivotal role in Renault India’s product portfolio and with the introduction of the new petrol range with CVT transmission, Renault has the widest offering in the segment, enabling to best cater to evolving customers’ needs.

The new campaign seeks to build greater appeal, and expand the market base for a car that has been well accepted and loved by the country for over five years now. The film celebrates the spirit of the Duster driver, characterized by a certain inner strength, sincerity and sense of duty – qualities that resonate with greater India. Conceptualised by Law and Kenneth Saatchi and Saatchi, Renault in its latest TVC campaign aims to create an awareness campaign, encouraging people to be more socially conscious, while highlighting the versatility of the true SUV- Duster.

The new TVC celebrates the humanitarian spirit of the protagonist, characterized by sincerity, solidarity and sense of moral duty – qualities that resonate with the new age India. The personality reflects the Duster’s inherent characteristics of strength, resilience and real SUV capability. The TVC is summed up with the voiceover, “Presenting the new Duster with the DNA of a true SUV for the new Indians who believes in doing things right” as the background score lifts up the spirit.

Check out the new TVC Campaign below: