All New Suzuki Wagon R and Wagon R Stingray 750x380 All New Suzuki Wagon R and Wagon R Stingray Leaked

All-New Suzuki Wagon-R and Wagon-R Stingray Leaked

By Ayan Ghosh January 4, 2017

The Suzuki Wagon-R has been around for a while now, and it’s time for a replacement model. Leaked brochure scans from Japan reveal both the next-generation Wagon-R and its more glamorous sibling, the next-generation Wagon-R Stingray.

The new styling might not be to everyone’s fancy because it is more of a Japan specific affair. We reckon the India-spec models will have friendlier looking front and rear ends. The new face has a split grille and split headlamps, while the sides are characterized by the thick B-pillar and the flared arches. The simplistic rear end is characterized by compact tail lamps.

On the other hand, the Stingray variant gets more adventurous with an extended hood, a bigger front grille, a sportier body kit and bigger alloy wheels. The car is based on Suzuki’s new TECT body technology, which means it’ll be considerably lighter than the outgoing model. The interiors of the new Wagon-R are yet to be revealed.

The JDM-spec model will be powered a 660 cc engine that’ll be available in both turbocharged and naturally aspirated guises. However, these engines won’t be available on the India-spec model. Instead, we’ll get the current K10 engine strapped to either a 5-speed MT or a AMT. The Japanese version might be getting a mild-hybrid version too.

The all-new Suzuki Wagon-R will come to India sometime in 2018.

Source

