New Porsche 911 GTS Models Introduced; Get 450 HP

The new Porsche 911 GTS models are out. From March 2017, a total of five variants will be available in Germany: the 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive – both of the above available as a Coupé and Cabriolet – and the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive.

The updated GTS models get a newly developed turbocharger for 3.0-litre six-cylinder flat engine increases power to 450 hp. The engine delivers 30 hp more than the 911 Carrera S and 20 hp more than the corresponding GTS prior model with a naturally aspirated engine.

All variants are available with a manual seven-gear transmission or optional Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK). The maximum torque of 550 Nm provides promises even better acceleration and elasticity figures. The torque is available between 2150 and 5000 rpm.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard on all GTS models. The GTS Coupés feature the PASM sports chassis, which lowers the body by ten millimetres.

The fastest sprinter in the family is the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupé: With Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) and the Sport Chrono Package as standard, it races from zero to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. All GTS models feature a top speed in excess of 300 km/h. The front-runner at 312 km/h is the Coupé with manual transmission and rear-wheel drive.

All of the vehicles are based on the wide all-wheel-drive chassis, which measures 1852 mm even on the rear-wheel-drive models. GTS specific visual cues include a lower front spoiler, smoked tail lights, silk-gloss black air intake grille and central black twin tailpipes of the sports exhaust system, which is included as standard.

The new Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS gets a new black trim strip between the tail lights, Sport Design exterior mirrors, 20-inch wheels with central locking device painted in silk-gloss black, GTS logos on the doors and the characteristic Targa bar, which is supplied in black for the first time on the GTS.

GTS genes also shape the interior. The stopwatch of the Sport Chrono Package is integrated as a central component of the dashboard. The Porsche Track Precision app has been further enhanced specially to coincide with the market launch of the GTS models.

GTS passengers sit on Alcantara seats with a new stitching pattern. The Sports seats Plus with GTS logos on the headrests can be adjusted in 4-ways electrically and claim to provide increased lateral support and comfort.

Other features include brushed, black anodised aluminium trim strips on the instrument cluster as well as a high proportion of Alcantara, which can be found on the steering wheel rim, centre console and armrests.