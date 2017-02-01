New Maruti Suzuki Swift DLX With Standard Driver Airbag Launched At INR 4.8 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has silently launched an updated version of its Swift DLX variant. Priced at INR 4.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol DLX variant, the update adds a driver’s side airbag as standard equipment.

Apart from the addition of the life saving safety feature, the updated DLX variant continues with the features that the erstwhile DLX variant came with. They include a music system with Bluetooth, USB and speakers, along with power windows for all doors, central locking with I-Cats anti-theft system, and blacked-out pillars.

None of these features are available on the variant it is based on, the Swift LXI. Power for the Swift DLX comes from the 1.2-liter K-Series petrol engine capable of producing 84.3 PS and 114 Nm of torque. Matched to a 5-speed manual transmission, it can average a fuel economy of 20.4 km/l (ARAI claimed).