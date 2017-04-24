New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Revealed; Launch In May 2017

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Dzire, and announced that an official launch will take place on 16 May 2017. The entry-level sedan from Maruti Suzuki has been India’s best-selling sedan for three years since its launch in 2008. The Dzire has sold over 13.81 lakh units cumulatively. Over the years, it accounts for around 50% of vehicle sales in the entry sedan segment.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Platform

The all-new Dzire is built on Suzuki’s 5th generation B-platform, christened the ‘HEARTECT‘. Said to be lightweight (and stronger) due to the use of both ultra high tensile and high tensile steel, the platform also underpins the next-gen 2017 Suzuki Swift hatchback. The new platform also accounts for some significant weight savings – the new Dzire is almost 100 kg lighter than its predecessor.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Design

Even though its based on the 2017 Swift, Maruti’s designers have ensured that the new Dzire looks noticeably different. So, instead of the Swift’s Jaguar F-Type like snout, the new Dzire gets a completely redesigned front bumper with a polygonal chrome grill for a more upmarket appearance. The new front bumper also gets chrome trimmings, while the Swift’s headlamps have also been tweaked for the compact sedan.

The hatchback’s blacked out A-pillars and ‘floating’ roof have also been given a miss on the new Dzire. Instead, there’s a more conventional roof-line, which culminates into a stubby boot which does not look like an afterthought for a change. A broken shoulder line adds some character to the sides, while the chrome beading at the base of the windows add a touch of class.

The tail lamps are rather simplistic, with a chrome strip bridging them, while the boot gets an integrated lip spoiler. As for wheels, lower trim levels are expected to ride on 14-inch steel jobs, while higher trim levels will get 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Dimensions

The new Dzire is 3995 mm long, 1515 mm high and 1735 mm wide, making it wider than the outgoing model, but shorter. The length of the new Dzire remains identical to the outgoing model, while the wheelbase is believed to have been slightly lengthened from the current 2430 mm.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior

Even inside, Maruti has made sure that the third-gen Dzire doesn’t remind its buyer of the 2017 Swift that its based on. So there’s completely revamped exteriors that don’t look anything like its hatchback sibling. The dual tone (beige + black ) cabin of the new Dzire gets its own dashboard that looks like nothing the one inside the new Swift. There’s satin chrome accentuation on instrument panel, gear knob, steering, doors, and instrumentation rings for a more upmarket appeal.

Speaking of instrumentation, the twin pod instrument cluster is very Mercedes-AMG like, and the dual tone (leather + faux burl wood), flat-bottomed steering wheel (a first in the Maruti Suzuki range) is another style element that’s trickled down from more premium cars. The centre console is angled towards the driver, and hosts Maruti’s Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay functionality.

Maruti says that the seating position has been “optimised to achieve the comfort of a sedan for occupants, both in front and rear seats”. The larger wheelbase is also said to result in a comfortable ride, as well as ensure 50mm more legroom at the rear and more shoulder room”. Boot space is believed to have been enhanced as well.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Features

Here are a few notable features aboard the new Dzire:

• LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

• LED tail lamps

• 15-inch dual tone alloy wheels

• Smartphone Linkage Display Audio (SLDA) system with large display

• Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link for complete smartphone connectivity.

• Steering mounted audio and phone controls

• Automatic Climate Control With Rear AC vents

• Engine start/stop button

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engines

The new Swift Dzire will offer the existing 1.3-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine and the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. While both engines will come paired to a 5-speed MT as standard, Maruti will also offer its AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission in both petrol and diesel engine options (from V variant onwards).

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety

The all-new Dzire is said to be compliant for front offset, side impact and pedestrian safety, ahead of the regulations being adopted in India. The all-new Dzire is the sixth Maruti Suzuki model to be certified for advanced safety features, ahead of schedule.

Maruti says that the 5th-generation ‘HEARTECT’ platform enhances rigidity, strength and crash safety of the car. Here are a few notable safety features on the car:

• Compliant with frontal offset and side impact regulations

• Meets pedestrian safety regulation

• Standard dual airbags with pre-tensioner force limiter seat belts across all variants

• Standard ABS with EBD across all variants

• ISOFIX (child seat restraint system)

• Seatbelt warning audio alarm

• Door ajar warning light

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variants

Petrol Variants: Lxi / Vxi / Vxi AGS Zxi / Zxi AGS Zxi+ / Zxi+ AGS

Diesel Variants: Ldi / Vdi / Vdi AGS Zdi / Zdi AGS Zdi+ / Zdi+ AGS

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Colours

Here are the exterior colour options for the new Dzire:

• Oxford Blue

• Sherwood Brown

• Gallant Red

• Magma Gray

• Silky Silver

• Arctic White