All-New Lynk & Co 03 Concept Unveiled Before Shanghai Debut

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 17, 2017

Geely, one of China’s biggest automakers and owners of Volvo Cars, had unveiled their new sub-brand, Lynk & Co in October last year with the 01 compact SUV. Now, Lynk & Co have revealed the 03 Concept sedan at an exclusive Chinese preview event in Shanghai. A global premiere for both the SUV and the sedan will take place at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show on April 19.

Alain Visser, Senior Vice President of Lynk & Co, said: “Now with two cars in the Lynk & Co family, just five months in to our company’s life, the promises we made of having a range of vehicles ready, high quality, unrivalled technology and connectivity as standard, and a unique brand identity, are being proven. On top of this we now add a lifetime warranty on every car, and free data traffic for connectivity, to further underline our determination to challenge the traditional business model of the car industry.”

Alain Visser also stated that Lynk & Co will offer, not only online sales and home delivery services, but also a subscription model with flexibility bringing the owner and user experience right up to date with the expectations from a new generation of car buyers, used to smartphone app service levels of convenience.

Read How Lynk & Co Works Here:  The Lynk & Co 01 compact SUV promises to be the world’s most connected car

“We believe Lynk & Co will offer the most connected cars in the world, with the world’s first in-car digital share function. We also offer a completely new business model, with a simplified product offer, transparent fixed pricing and an attractive purchase and ownership experience starting here in China this year. We will bring a unique offer of connected mobility, with the option to share your car, where everything is included. The key to everything we do is simplicity,” said Alain Visser.

The hardware and running gear of both the cars is taken care of by Volvo. Both are built on a modular platform shared with the Swedish manufacturer, that’s designed to accommodate a range of petrol, hybrid and electric power-trains, along with the latest active and passive safety features. The power-train options could include 1.5- and 2.0-litre Volvo petrol engines paired to six-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission.

 

