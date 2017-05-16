New Limited Edition Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle Announced

Jeep is expanding its Wrangler range of 4×4 vehicles with the introduction of a limited edition, the Night Eagle. Revealed at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the Jeep Wrangler Night Eagle comes in a choice of striking colours with exclusive decals, and is designed to provide a unique style, premium equipment levels and, of course, Jeep’s legendary off-road capability.

Just 66 examples of this special new arrival are bound for the UK – all fitted with Jeep’s 2.8-litre CRD 200hp turbo diesel engine paired to a five speed automatic gearbox. The engine gives the car a 0-62mph time of 10.7 seconds and a top speed of 107mph. The Euro 6 unit can return a combined 31.4mpg and has a 235g/km CO2 figure.

Legendary Wrangler capability is achieved through the standard Command-Trac part-time, two-speed transfer case with a low-range gear ratio.

Finished in unique Xtreme Purple, Alpine White or Solid Black paint the Night Eagle receives distinctive decals on the bonnet and rear quarter panels, 18-inch mid-gloss black wheels, body-colour grille, mid-gloss black colour accents, headlamp rings and Jeep badge, body colour dual top, black fuel filler door, deep tint sunscreen glass and hard spare tyre cover.

Inside, the new Night Eagle features standard black McKinley leather seats with black sport mesh fabric inserts and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with Diesel Gray accent stitching. A black vinyl-wrapped console lid and front door armrest with Diesel Gray accent stitching, Piano Black grab handle and vent ring bezels, and All-Weather slush mats complete the distinctive interior to this special edition model.

The full standard equipment creates a comfortable, high-tech driving environment which includes the nine-speaker Alpine Premium Audio System with subwoofer and the Uconnect Navigation system with CD/DVD/MP3, 6.5-inches touchscreen, AUX and USB ports.