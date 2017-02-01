New Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder Launched In India At INR 3.45 Crore

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan RWD Spyder in India today, barely a couple of months after its global debut at the LA Auto Show in November last year. Priced at INR 3.45 Crores (ex-showroom), the Huracan Spyder RWD is the latest addition to the Huracan family, and is also known as the Huracan Spyder LP 580-2.

Either way, the suffix denotes something that should crack up a smile on those dry lips – a rear-wheel drive configuration. Yes, this is the topless version of the Huracan that’s tuned to be tail happy, the LP 580-2.

Also Read – Lamborghini Huracan Spyder launched in India; starts at INR 3.89 Crores

Like on the all-wheel driven Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder, the new Huracan RWD Spyder’s soft top can be opened or closed in juts 17 seconds up to speeds of 50 kph. The new model is also 33 kg lighter than its AWD sibling, while the weight distribution now accounts for 40% at the front and 60% at the rear.

But at the heart of the matter lies the screaming, naturally aspirated, 5.2-litre V10 engine that’s rated at 572 hp and generates a peak torque of 540 Nm. These specifics are sent to the rear wheels only with the help of a seven speed dual clutch automatic transmission. Speeds of 0-100 kph can be attained in a mere 3.6 seconds, and the Huracan RWD Spyder will gallop all the way to a top speed of 319 kmph.

These 19” KARI silver alloy casted rims are a RWD Spyder exclusivity, and so are the steel brake discs.

The Huracan RWD Spyder’s carbon fibre and aluminium rich chassis also includes specific safety features such as the roll bars behind the seats which pop out automatically when needed. The RWD Spyder gets the new electromechanical power steering (EPS) as standard (the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering or LDS system is an optional feature) and an optional magnetorheological shock absorber system.

Like every other Lamborghini, the Huracan RWD Spyder also comes with three driving modes – STRADA, SPORT and CORSA.

Visual cues that separate the Lamborghini Huracan RWD Spyder from the Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder are redesigned front and rear bumpers that now sport larger air intakes and a slightly modified grille. Inside, the Huracán RWD Spyder’s cockpit features the latest Lamborghini Infotainment System II with a 12.3” hi-res TFT instrument panel.