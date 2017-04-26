New Jaguar XF Sportbrake Teased Over Wimbledon’s Iconic Centre Court

Jaguar has revealed the first glimpse of the new XF Sportbrake over Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court. With less than 70 days to go until The Championships, Wimbledon 2017, the famously manicured surface of the All England Lawn Tennis Club served as the canvas for a large-scale outline of the dynamic sports estate.

Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum watched as ground staff transformed the venue’s famous white lines under the expert eye of Head Groundsman Neil Stubley. Ian Callum that with the XF Sportbrake, the Company has created a silhouette which sweeps towards the rear, almost into the distance, and really gives the car a sense of speed and sportiness. Callum further added that the new XF Sportbrake will bring new levels of practicality to the range without sacrificing the dynamic design and agile handling the customers expect.

Neil Stubley added that Callum and him come from very different professions but the roles of Head Groundsman and Design Director at Jaguar have one thing in common – the dedication to achieving perfect precise lines. If one line goes out of place, the whole world will see it, so it’s vital to achieve 100 per cent precision with every line drawn.

The XF Sportbrake will join the XF sports saloon in the Jaguar line-up when it goes on sale this summer. Jaguar is official car partner for The Championships at Wimbledon 2017, which runs from Monday July 3 to Sunday July 16.