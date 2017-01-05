New Hyundai Grand i10 Launch Scheduled to Take Place Next Month

Hyundai India seems to be ready to launch the new Grand i10 soon. Reports suggest that the Korean automobile manufacturer will launch the Grand i10 in India as early as next month.

The upcoming Grand i10 facelift made its debut at the 2016 Paris Motor Show held in October last year. Aesthetic upgrades to the new Grand i10 include the signature ‘Cascading front grille’ that features LED DRL’s positioned on the edges, a new front bumper, redesigned rear bumper with a new black inlay that houses the round fog lamps at the rear and 14 inch alloy wheels. Also on offer are redesigned side mouldings with a new size and shape.

Inside, the upcoming Grand i10 has been done up with new burgundy inlays. Fresh equipment will come in the form of a new seven inch touchscreen navigation system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto although it remains unclear whether the upgrade would make it to the India spec model.

For the U.K market, the new Grand i10 can be had with 1.0-litre and 1.25-litre petrol engines. The India spec model though, is likely to draw power from the existing 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines. Transmissions options could include the conventional five speed manual transmission as standard while the four speed automatic transmission would remain exclusive to the petrol mill.

Source: ET Auto