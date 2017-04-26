Skip links

Home News New Hyundai Creta Facelift Coming To India In 2018
Hyundai-Creta-facelift-South-America-1-700x380

New Hyundai Creta Facelift Coming To India In 2018

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 26, 2017

A new report suggests that the Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched in India sometime in 2018. Updates to the Creta could be in line with the South American-spec model that debuted at the at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show.

2017-Hyundai-Creta-front-600x479

As compared to the India-spec Creta, the South American-spec model gets a new face and updated bumper-work. The fascia is headlined by Hyundai’s new ‘Cascading grille’ that debuted on the i30 premium hatchback, while the front and rear bumpers get softer contours.

Also Read – SPIED: Facelifted 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 snapped in India

2017-Hyundai-Creta-front-600x479 09-1478673594-hyundai-creta-facelift-debut-09-600x450

Other changes to the India-spec face-lifted model could include slightly tweaked headlights, new LED taillights and newly designed alloy wheels. The interiors get tanned leather lookalike upholstery, a refreshed instrument cluster, along an updated infotainment system that now supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2017-Hyundai-Creta-front-600x479 09-1478673594-hyundai-creta-facelift-debut-09-600x450 Hyundai-Creta-facelift-interiors-600x310

In South America, the Hyundai Creta is available with a choice of two engines – 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre flex-fuel units, with the former producing 130 hp and 162 Nm of torque, while the latter being rated at 166 hp and 202 Nm of torque.

2017-Hyundai-Creta-front-600x479 09-1478673594-hyundai-creta-facelift-debut-09-600x450 Hyundai-Creta-facelift-interiors-600x310 Hyundai-Creta-facelift-South-America-2-600x450

The 1.6-litre engine is available with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, while the 2.0-litre engine is exclusively mated to an automatic transmission. The face-lifted model, upon launch in India, should offer the existing crop of petrol and diesel engines (1.6L CRDi, 1.6L MPi and 1.4L CRDi).

via Autocar India

 

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

LISTS : Five Must Watch Films For The Bravehearted