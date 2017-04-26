New Hyundai Creta Facelift Coming To India In 2018

A new report suggests that the Hyundai Creta facelift will be launched in India sometime in 2018. Updates to the Creta could be in line with the South American-spec model that debuted at the at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show.

As compared to the India-spec Creta, the South American-spec model gets a new face and updated bumper-work. The fascia is headlined by Hyundai’s new ‘Cascading grille’ that debuted on the i30 premium hatchback, while the front and rear bumpers get softer contours.

Other changes to the India-spec face-lifted model could include slightly tweaked headlights, new LED taillights and newly designed alloy wheels. The interiors get tanned leather lookalike upholstery, a refreshed instrument cluster, along an updated infotainment system that now supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In South America, the Hyundai Creta is available with a choice of two engines – 1.6-litre and 2.0-litre flex-fuel units, with the former producing 130 hp and 162 Nm of torque, while the latter being rated at 166 hp and 202 Nm of torque.

The 1.6-litre engine is available with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, while the 2.0-litre engine is exclusively mated to an automatic transmission. The face-lifted model, upon launch in India, should offer the existing crop of petrol and diesel engines (1.6L CRDi, 1.6L MPi and 1.4L CRDi).

via Autocar India