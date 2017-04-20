Skip links

Home News New Ford EcoSport For China Revealed; Gets 174 HP Engine And 4WD
New-Ford-EcoSport-China-5-700x380

New Ford EcoSport For China Revealed; Gets 174 HP Engine And 4WD

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshApril 20, 2017

Ford has unveiled the new EcoSport for China at the 2017 Auto Shanghai. The China-spec model looks exactly like the new EcoSport for North America that debuted last year, except for one thing – the tail gate mounted spare wheel.

New-Ford-EcoSport-China-4-600x400

While the American model does away with the tail gate mounted spare wheel, the Chinese model puts it back on the tail gate, replete with a newly designed cover. The rest of the updates given to the China-spec compact SUV are already familiar.

New-Ford-EcoSport-China-4-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-2-600x400

They include redesigned projector headlamps with L-shaped DRL strips, fresh fog lamp clusters that now host the turn indicators, a re-sculpted front bumper featuring a bigger skid plate, new chrome beading for the windows and a new set of 17-inch wheels.

New-Ford-EcoSport-China-4-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-2-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-Interior-2-600x400

The interiors are where most of the updates lie. The dashboard gets a new layout, and so does the instrument cluster. The new layout involves a stacked centre console that sandwiches its new rectangular air vents between a 8-inch “floating” touch screen on top and the rotary controls for HVAC below.

New-Ford-EcoSport-China-4-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-2-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-Interior-2-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-Interior-1-600x400

The touch screen is the window to the Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Unlike the North America-spec models, China-spec models get dual tone (beige + black) interiors, along with an updated instrument cluster that packs a MID in between the conventional, analogue dials.

New-Ford-EcoSport-China-4-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-2-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-Interior-2-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-Interior-1-600x400 New-Ford-EcoSport-China-5-600x400

For now, the new EcoSport will be offered in China with only one engine option – a 174 hp strong 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine matched to a 6-speed DCT and Ford’s Intelligent 4WD.

 

 

