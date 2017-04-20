New Ford EcoSport For China Revealed; Gets 174 HP Engine And 4WD

Ford has unveiled the new EcoSport for China at the 2017 Auto Shanghai. The China-spec model looks exactly like the new EcoSport for North America that debuted last year, except for one thing – the tail gate mounted spare wheel.

While the American model does away with the tail gate mounted spare wheel, the Chinese model puts it back on the tail gate, replete with a newly designed cover. The rest of the updates given to the China-spec compact SUV are already familiar.

They include redesigned projector headlamps with L-shaped DRL strips, fresh fog lamp clusters that now host the turn indicators, a re-sculpted front bumper featuring a bigger skid plate, new chrome beading for the windows and a new set of 17-inch wheels.

The interiors are where most of the updates lie. The dashboard gets a new layout, and so does the instrument cluster. The new layout involves a stacked centre console that sandwiches its new rectangular air vents between a 8-inch “floating” touch screen on top and the rotary controls for HVAC below.

The touch screen is the window to the Ford SYNC 3 infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Unlike the North America-spec models, China-spec models get dual tone (beige + black) interiors, along with an updated instrument cluster that packs a MID in between the conventional, analogue dials.

For now, the new EcoSport will be offered in China with only one engine option – a 174 hp strong 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine matched to a 6-speed DCT and Ford’s Intelligent 4WD.