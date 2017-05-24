New Fiat 500L Unveiled : All Details, Images And Tech Specs

Fiat has unveiled the new 500L. The roomiest 500 of all is now full of technology and has even more character and personality. These characteristics combine in the three distinct versions of the car: Urban, Cross and Wagon, offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines to delight different people and serve their individual needs.

All three share outstanding safety features and a flexible internal configuration, enabling customers to create up to 1,500 internal customisations. The 500 style is even more obvious in this updated version, on which 40% of all components are new. The Fiat 500L combines all the style and excitement of the Fiat 500 with the spaciousness and functionality of an MPV.

The exterior style expresses all the distinctive elements which have characterised the model throughout its history, ever since its iconic 1950s forerunner. The most obvious visual links are the “moustache and badge” combo set on the trapezoidal nose, the upper headlights with chrome-plated elements and the lower cluster, now with LED daytime running lights, which pick up the graphics of the two “zeros” in 500. These elements ensure that this new car is clearly identifiable as a Fiat 500L, even in the dark.

The revised front bumper with signature trapezoidal trim and the chromed “studded” three-dimensional lower grille mesh give the car an elegant look. At the same time, the chromed strips, which direct the eye to the wheel arches, convey toughness, resulting in the new Fiat 500L looking even more expressive. The chromed inserts at the rear underline the 500 family feeling and horizontal trims reinforce the car’s presence on the road. The fog and reversing lights are now in the underside of the bumper, increasing their effectiveness.

The new Fiat 500L is available in ten pastel or metallic colours and with three types of roof: body-coloured, glossy black or white or matt black, giving customers a choice of no less than 36 colour combinations. The colours available are the new Denim Blue, Sicilian Orange and Donatello Bronze, Bossa Nova White, Hip Hop Yellow, Darkwave Black, Minimal Grey, Heavy Metal Grey, Beatbox Green and Pasodoble Red.

The engines most suited for the specific needs of customers were picked for the different identities of the model. The petrol engine line-up includes the 1.4-litre 16V, delivering 95hp, and the 1.4-litre 16V T-Jet, delivering 120hp. The offering is completed by two diesel engines: the 95hp 1,300cc 16V MultiJet, also available with Dualogic transmission, and the 120hp 1,600cc 16V MultiJet. All engines comply with the Euro 6 standards and combine optimal performance with impressive fuel economy.

The interior of the new Fiat 500L is completely new, starting with an updated dashboard to give a more high-tech and iconic look. The passenger compartment offers comfort, convenience, versatility and is filled with light, while being rich in distinctive 500 touches, such as the bright “500” signature on the dashboard.

The area behind the restyled multifunctional steering wheel, now with added chrome accents, has an updated design with two circular instrument gauges on either side of a 3.5-inch colour graphic display. This combination of new steering wheel and dashboard improves the visibility of the instrument cluster, which is further enhanced by white backlighting. The driver also benefits from an innovative TFT colour digital display, with a full set of useful information.

Boot volume with the rear seat in the forward position is 455 litres for the Urban and Cross models. The boot on the Wagon offers up to 493 litres when the two additional seats are folded. With the rear seats folded and tumbled, capacity rises to 1480 litres for Urban and Cross and 1509 for the Wagon.

The new Fiat 500L is available with three distinctive personalities: Urban, Cross and Wagon. The more adventurous character of the Fiat 500L is represented by the Cross version. The new Fiat 500L Cross has a one-of-a-kind crossover look with new bumpers and skid plate, new two-colour diamond-finish 17-inch alloy wheels and a bold grille to give it a sporty appearance. It has crossover substance, as well as looks, with ground clearance raised by 25mm, new Uconnect HD Live 7-inch touchscreen and the new Mode Selector; with a choice of Normal, Traction+ and Gravity Control.

Normal is the default function and provides a comfortable, safe ride in ordinary conditions. Traction+, which can be activated at speeds of less than 18mph, helps the car to start on slippery surfaces and provides optimal torque distribution across the front axle, braking the wheel with less grip on the ground and transferring torque to the one with more grip. Gravity Control keeps the speed constant when descending steep slopes, and can be enabled when the Traction+ function is active. The new Fiat 500L Cross is 4.28m long with a wheelbase of 2.61m. It is 1.80m wide and 1.68m high.

The metropolitan soul of the Fiat 500L finds expression in the Urban version, available in Pop Star and Lounge trim levels. In Pop Star trim, also available in the new Denim Blue colour, the new Fiat 500L Urban come complete with ABS, ESP, 6 airbags, air conditioning, cruise control, multifunction Techno-leather steering wheel, electrically adjustable & heated door mirrors, 3.5-inch colour TFT display, 5-inch Uconnect™ radio with Bluetooth, voice control, USB port and Aux-in, rear seat with 60/40 split, LED daytime running lights and 16-inch alloy wheels.

In the more luxurious Lounge trim, it features upgraded seat upholstery, a dashboard fascia finished with technical fabric, dual zone climate control, fixed glass roof, chromed inserts, fog lights, Uconnect HD Live 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, voice control, DAB radio, 2 USB ports and Aux-in, rain and dusk sensors, rear parking sensors and Cargo Magic Space height-adjustable load platform. The Fiat 500L Urban measures 4.24m in length, has a wheelbase of 2.61m, is 1.78m wide and 1.66m high.

The Wagon, available in a seven seat configuration, is the ideal solution for combining spaciousness and versatility with the distinctive 500 style. Available in Pop Star or Lounge trim, the new Fiat 500L Wagon is the most compact seven-seater on the market at 4.38m long.

Exclusive packs are available across the new Fiat 500L range to enhance the driving experience, comfort and safety. Every version can customise its style, connectivity, comfort and safety features by adding one of these great value packages; City, Comfort, Safety, Style and Style Plus packs.

Autonomous City Brake, available as part of the Safety Pack, consists of a laser sensor located on the top of the windscreen to monitor the position of the cars ahead. When travelling at less than 18mph, the system automatically brakes the new Fiat 500L if a potential collision is imminent.

Other key equipment include the child monitoring mirror to keep an eye on rear seat passengers, LED daylight running lights and parking lights, which in addition to being design features that reassert the 500 style, also ensure excellent visibility. As well as electrical adjustment and heating, the door mirrors can be upgraded to fold electrically and add puddle lights, to illuminate the area around the car when light is poor.

The passenger compartment lighting is also improved, with the Style Plus Pack providing with ambient light in the base of the central console, on the central tunnel and on the doors. The optional rear parking camera, included in the City Pack, has an improved resolution and active grid lines to assist parking.

New advanced smartphone integration systems are debuting on the new Fiat 500L. Smartphone apps can be accessed directly on the 7-inch high-resolution touchscreen of the Uconnect HD Live system integrated in the dashboard. The system is also available with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

The next-generation Uconnect™ system features a hands-free Bluetooth interface, audio streaming, text reader and voice recognition, AUX-in and USB ports with iPod integration, controls on the steering wheel. A rear parking camera and the new TomTom 3D built-in navigation system are also optionally available. The Uconnect LIVE app offers music streaming with Deezer and TuneIn, news from Reuters and connected navigation with TomTom LIVE, as well as updating Facebook and Twitter. Users can also monitor their driving style with eco:Drive and my:Car. The Fiat 500L is now available with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Fiat 500L can be upgraded with the BeatsAudio system, which boasts a total power of 520Watt, divided between two 80Watt mid-Woofer speakers (diameter 165mm) positioned in the bottom part of the front door panel, two 40Watt tweeter speakers (diameter 38mm) positioned in the top of the front door panel, two 60Watt full-range speakers (diameter 165mm) positioned in the rear door panel and an 80 + 80Watt subwoofer (diameter 165mm) located in the boot – which ensures dynamic, powerful bass tones, maximising the listening experience. The package is completed by an amplifier with DSP and 8 channels, featuring a built-in advanced equalisation algorithm capable of reproducing the entire spectrum of sound that an artist experiences in the recording studio.