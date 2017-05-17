New 2017 Volkswagen Polo Caught Completely Undisguised

The new 2017 Volkswagen Polo was caught once again by the motoring paparazzi. The folks at AutoBild caught the upcoming B-segment hatchback somewhere in Europe. A few days ago, Volkswagen had released the official teaser video of the upcoming Polo. The hatchback that conquered Europe is ready in an all-new avatar, and is only the second model boasting the MQB A0 platform within the VW Group family after the SEAT Ibiza.

The upcoming hatchback will feature all-new styling, all-new interiors and a range of updated engines. The styling is in line with VW’s new design philosophy. It will be longer and wider than before, thus generating more interior space. The interiors, though unconfirmed, are expected to benefit from new technologies like a fully digital instrument cluster, a new infotainment system with a large touchscreen and the Park Pilot parking assistant. It is also said to feature a soft-touch dashboard and a range of new active safety systems.

In terms of power, the 2017 model is expected to arrive with a new 1.5-liter TSI petrol unit which will replace the current 1.4-liter TSI engine and will be available in two states of tune – 128 HP and 148 HP. The entry-level versions are expected to get a 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine in three states of tune, while diesel power is likely to be taken care of by an updated 1.6-liter TDI engine.

It’s still unclear whether the 2017 VW Polo will come to India as Volkswagen India isn’t very keen on manufacturing the MQB A0 platform in the country.

