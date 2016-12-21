New 2017 Triumph Street Triple teaser video released, reveals all-digital LCD instrument cluster

Triumph Motorcycles just dropped a teaser video of the upcoming Street Triple motorcycle and we cannot get more excited. Well, the details are limited to the teaser video which comes with a caption, “Once in a generation, a motorcycle comes along that changes everything. Be one of the first to meet our new game changer – a bike that simply tears up the rule book and sets the new benchmark for power, weight, handling and looks. The revolution starts here.”

From what we could make out from the video, the next generation Triumph Street Triple will get a full digital LCD instrument cluster, instead of semi-digital unit with analogue tachometer on the current model. It would also be safe to assume that motorcycle will feature a Euro IV compliant engine. There were also talks about a jump in displacement, 800cc to be precise.

We’d wait for some more official details before we comment on that front. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the new Triumph Street Triple and the teaser video through the comments section below.