New 2017 Suzuki Swift Gets Three-Star Rating From Euro NCAP; Four With Optional Safety Pack

The all-new 2017 Suzuki Swift, equipped with the optional Safety Pack – Radar Brake Support, has scored a four-star rating from Euro NCAP. The newest iteration of the hatchback, however, without the Safety Pack, was only able to score a three-star rating. Here’s the Euro NCAP crash test video of the new 2017 Suzuki Swift:

With the optional safety pack, the new Suzuki Swift scored 33.5 points or 88% in Adult Occupant safety. The report stated that the passenger compartment of the Swift remained stable in the frontal offset test and that the dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs for both the driver and passenger.

The hatchback scored 36.9 points or 75% in the Child Occupant safety department. The report said that in the frontal offset test, readings from the six year dummy indicated poor chest protection and weak protection of the neck. For the 10 year dummy, neck protection was marginal. In the side barrier test, decelerations in the chest indicated poor protection of the 10 year dummy.

You can read the official Euro NCAP report for the 2017 Suzuki Swift With Safety Pack here and 2017 Suzuki Swift With Standard Equipment here.